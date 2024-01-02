Cause of Sault Ste. Marie house fire under investigation

SAULT STE. MARIE — Investigators are working to figure out what caused a house fire in Sault Ste. Marie.

The fire happened around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday and sent one person to the hospital.

We’re told that a person waved down a city police officer that was driving by, showing him the smoke billowing out of the back of a house on John Street. The officer pounded on the door, waking up the homeowner who was asleep upstairs. The owner than ran downstairs to the basement to get his father-in-law out.

He said there were flames and plenty of smoke. His father-in-law was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

There were pets inside of the house, and they all made it out safely.

The fire chief said that there were no working smoke detectors in the house.