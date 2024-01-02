Skip to Main
Local

Cause of Sault Ste. Marie house fire under investigation

Jim LeHocky
01/02/2024 5:15 PM EST

Cause of Sault Ste. Marie house fire under investigation

SAULT STE. MARIE — Investigators are working to figure out what caused a house fire in Sault Ste. Marie.

The fire happened around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday and sent one person to the hospital.

We’re told that a person waved down a city police officer that was driving by, showing him the smoke billowing out of the back of a house on John Street. The officer pounded on the door, waking up the homeowner who was asleep upstairs. The owner than ran downstairs to the basement to get his father-in-law out.

Advertisement

He said there were flames and plenty of smoke. His father-in-law was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

There were pets inside of the house, and they all made it out safely.

The fire chief said that there were no working smoke detectors in the house.

In this article:

Local Trending News

Popular