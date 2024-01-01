U.S. attorney for the Western District of Michigan gets ready for presidential election

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan gets ready for primary election

CADILLAC — The new year brings with it the start of a presidential election year in the United States.

Americans will head to the polls in November to decide who they want to see in the White House for the next four years.

They’ll also decide on congressional and senate races, as well as elections at the state and local level.

The aftermath of the 2020 presidential election saw unproven claims of fraud as well as threats against election workers. The U.S. attorney for the Western District of Michigan, Mark Totten, said his office will take action if they feel it’s necessary.

“We’ve seen an unprecedented rise in threats against our election workers, some of them are just volunteers who show up once or twice a year to do this really important task. We have special authority, federal authority to prosecute people who use any type of interstate communication, can be as simple as a cell phone to threaten people and that’s a tool we’re willing to use for those who would some how unduly influence the election process,” Totten said.

Totten said he’s already reached out to clerks across the state ahead of the Michigan primary election that is coming up next month.