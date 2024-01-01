Recapping the Cherry-T Ball Drop New Year’s Eve celebration in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY — The new year kicked off the right way in Traverse City with the Cherry-T Ball Drop bringing in people from all over.

Some say Sunday night’s crowd that filled the streets of downtown was the biggest crowd yet.

The festival foundation recommended a $5 entry fee that would be donated to a local non-profit. The chosen non-profit to benefit from donations this year was the Father Fred Foundation. The total amount of money raised this year has not yet been finalized, but they have raised $127,000 over the years for various non-profits.

They also said a good number of downtown businesses were open later this year.

““The Pub, North Bar, Encore saw Sparks Barbecue. I saw several businesses open. Those are just to name a few that definitely had their lights on well past dark, well past the 1030 hour, which was amazing to see. And hopefully they generated as much business as we had down going at the bar,”

They want to let people know the Leaping Leprechaun 5K registration is now open and is a good way to get a head start on a healthy New Year’s resolution.