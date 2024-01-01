More seasonable temperatures are here, and Caberfae Ski Resort is packed!

CADILLAC — With the seasonable temperatures start to make their way into Northern Michigan, it’s bringing visitors and tourists to Caberfae Ski Resort in Cadillac.

The General Manager at Caberfae, Pete Meyer says that they had a slow start to the season, but they are excited for the snow in the forecast and the cold temperatures to help keep the snow around, and make more for better conditions.

Meyer says that right now, they have a great base for the snow and people are excited to get out to ski and snowboard.

“People are just happy, they’re excited to get out. They’re excited to be on the snow, to ski and snowboard. So even with the limited train that we’ve had, we’ve had a lot of really happy skiers and snowboarders and we look forward to bringing them a better product by making a lot of snow in the next week,” says Meyer.

But for avid skier Tom Shea, Caberfae is new for him, and he is liking the conditions.

They’ve got some good coverage up here, I’m pretty impressed. Snow held up firm and I could see how this place could be huge. A viable resort, you know, when you get a lot of snow coming down, so forth, the peaks and so forth. It looks like it’s a well run operation,” says Shea.

