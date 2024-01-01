Michiganders and tourists sharing their New Year’s resolutions at Caberfae Peaks

CADILLAC — The New Year is finally here, and people from Northern Michiganders are taking to the slopes to ring it in.

Many of the skiers and snowboarders we spoke to have New Years resolutions that have to do with getting to the slopes.

For some, their resolutions are still in the making.

“I’m still deciding. I’m getting pressure from friends to make a New Year’s resolution,” says avid skier Jack Servis.

But for members of a Michigan ski team, they have a clear goal in mind now that the snow is here.

“Well, we just want to definitely place in, you know, get some states going on and get regionals. You know, we’ve got high ambitions. We’ve got a good, strong team and we’re excited. I’ve got two boys. Thomas and Lucas, that are racing and I’ve got my wife and my daughter back here getting ready to go out,” says avid skier Tom Shea.

For 75-year-old skier Craig Eastwood, he just wants to get out on the slopes as many times as he can.

“My personal goal would be to get 50, but I might not make it because Mother Nature is not being friendly,” he says.

Now at the ski resort, a lot of New Year’s resolutions include going out and skiing or snowboarding more, or trying a new resort, but there are other New Year’s resolutions as well.

For a 13-year-old boy, it’s about improving himself.

“Go to the gym,” says Cameron Black.

He says that that he wants to go to the gym to help him with sports!

And for his mom, it’s about spending more time with her family.

“We’re from Florida, so we’re busy with sports, we’re busy with School. We’re busy with all the things. And so I just want to spend more time playing games and playing outside and enjoying the moment,” says Ashley Black.

