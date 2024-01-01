Firefighter hurt in explosion in Wexford Co.

WEXFORD COUNTY — Officials said a firefighter was injured in an explosion while fighting a fire in Antioch Township.

On Sunday around 2 a.m., the Colfax-Greenwood Fire Department was sent to assist Northwest Wexford Emergency Authority with a structure fire on North 19 Road in Antioch Township.

Officials noted it was a fully involved pole barn fire.

Firefighters were in the process of setting up a defensive attack when an extremely large explosion occurred, fire officials said.

Shortly thereafter a call went out for a firefighter down, and extra resources were quickly brought in to help with the situation, officials said.

Several other firefighters gave care to the injured firefighter until he was taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. Officials said he is in stable condition at this time.

After the explosion and injury, the fire was brought under control, and the scene was cleared around 5 a.m.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.



