Snowy owls are headed to Northern Michigan, but don’t be surprised if you see them on the ground

TRAVERSE CITY — Starting soon, people in Northern Michigan might be seeing snowy owls arrive from their nesting grounds in northern Canada and the Arctic Circle.

These animals make an incredible journey here for our “milder” winter. The North Sky Raptor Sanctuary recently rescued a very malnourished and dehydrated snowy owl. They say someone saw the owl on the ground and reported it.

In that case it was the right decision, but the sanctuary does say that owls feel very at home on the ground in open spaces.

“We get a lot of calls throughout the winter because people see snowy owls on the ground and think that something’s wrong, and it’s truly our delight to be able to answer that,” said Kaitlyn Bohnet, Executive Director. “As long as they don’t seem like they’re in distress, just take the moment and watch them from a distance, preferably.”

These open spaces are good place to potentially catch a glimpse of some beautiful snowy owls before they migrate home at the end of our winter season.

Where and how to spot a snowy owl in Northern Michigan