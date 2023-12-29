Preparations are underway for New Year’s Eve celebrations in Northern Michigan

CADILLAC — Communities across Northern Michigan are getting ready to ring in the New Year with celebrations all weekend.

Traverse City’s Cherry “T” Ball Drop and Ludington’s “New Year’s Eve Ball Drop” bring thousands to the area.

Brandy Miller, executive director of Pure Ludington, that organizes the New Year’s Eve celebration said she’s excited for the upcoming event.

“New Year’s is really special and it’s fun to be packed in there,” said Miller.

Miller said she expects downtown to be packed once again on Sunday, with as many as 7,000 to 10,000 people, taking in live music, a ball drop and fireworks.

“So streets will close about 6:00. At that point, our crane with the ball will be put in place right in the center of downtown Ludington. Lots of the shops downtown will be open late. So great opportunities to kind of duck in, maybe check out some new spots, stay warm. And of course, all of our bars and restaurants will have special menus for the night,” said Miller.

To the north in Traverse City, organizer Kat Paye, the executive director of the Festival Foundation, said they were testing out the thousands of twinkling lights Friday on the giant cherry that helps the Cherry Capital countdown to the new year.

“Our friends over at Team Elmer’s make sure that the cherry is taken care of. It is stored well, and then it is brought down on its big inflatable donut on its trailer,” said Paye.

Between 8,000 and 12,000 people will attend the Cherry T Ball Drop. The outdoor party is free, but donations are being collected for the Father Fred Foundation.

“We have tons of generations who come and enjoy it and enjoy what’s going on. The ball will be down earlier in the evening to go ahead and have photos and then it’ll be down later again around 12, obviously after midnight,” said Paye.

Sergeant Ryan Taylor with the Traverse City Police Department said they’re ready for those crowds.

“They’re going to be a lot of pedestrians downtown for the ball drop. There is going to be a lot of vehicle traffic out there. Sometimes it’s not very well-lit in the downtown area. Stay on the sidewalks, cross at the crosswalks,” said Taylor.

All to help Northern Michigan welcome 2024 safely.

“You know, we want to make sure that, you know, this is a very celebratory event,” said Miller.

Both communities will have options for free rides home at the end of the night.

