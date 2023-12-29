This past year was filled with amazing moments, terrible tragedies and everything in between. To mark the end of 2023, we decided to take a look back at not just the top 10 worst or best moments, but the moments that mattered to residents of Northern Michigan. Our goal at 9&10 News is to inform, educate and entertain, and these moments did one (or more) of those things.

Here are the 10 News Stories That Mattered in 2023.

RELATED: LIFESTYLE Stories That Mattered in 2023

Advertisement

RELATED: SPORTS Stories That Mattered in 2023

(Note: Click the blue headline to see more about the story.)

Good Samaritan saves the day by shoveling people’s driveways

This is our most recently published story on this list, and we love this so much because it exemplifies the Northern Michigan way - a local resident helps senior citizens and veterans out of the goodness of his heart.

Advertisement

Wildfire haze creating ‘unhealthy’ and ‘hazardous’ air quality in Michigan

It was a summer of wildfires, and the smoke that came in from Canada created some unhealthy, eerie conditions. Some of the smoke even smelled like burning plastic.

Hook & Hunting: DNR proposes change to opening day of Michigan firearm deer hunting season

Many people in Northern Michigan hunt, and when the DNR said they might make a change to opening day of firearm deer hunting season, 9&10 explained what was going on.

Advertisement

Pat Rickley retires as Mackinac Bridge toll attendant after 30 years

For three decades, Pat Rickley was an icon at the Mackinac Bridge, but this year he decided to retire. Our story about the beloved Pat really connected with viewers and readers.

Cherry Capital Foods announces their closure

In October, locals learned the sad news about Cherry Capital Farms, which had been in business for 15 years.

Advertisement

There’s a T-rex near Sleeping Bear Dunes, and, yes, it’s definitely worth checking out

There are some neat roadside attractions in Northern Michigan, and one of the newest and coolest is this T-rex sculpture.

‘The Hive’ in Luther is the only one of its kind in Michigan, made using SuperAdobe construction

Speaking of unique things, “The Hive” is an amazing building to see. We gave you all the details about this Luther stop.

To live year-round on Mackinac Island, ‘You have to have a pioneer spirit’

Ever wanted to know what it’s like living on Mackinac Island? 9&10 took a look at this unique way of living and talked to some year-round locals.

22-year-old entrepreneur creates Wheels on Rails in Grand Traverse County

This is one of the most fun things we covered this year - a “bike” that runs on a railroad track! We talked with the owner about her business.

DeTour High School’s valedictorian Bryton Bailey beats the odds

An Upper Peninsula valedictorian told her story to 9&10, and it is one of the most inspirational things you’ll ever hear about.

And one bonus story ...

Woman rescued from Otsego Co. outhouse, stuck trying to retrieve Apple Watch that fell in

The title pretty much says it all. This was perhaps the strangest story of the year!











