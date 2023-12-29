Haley’s Hot Takes: Simone Biles, 2024 Predictions, and more!

The 46th Kennedy Center Honors was presented this past Wednesday! Artists like Billy Crystal, Barry Gibb, Dionne Warwick, Queen Latifah, and Renee Fleming were all honored. It was a great show that honored them all!

Simone Biles’s husband is taking some backlash from fans. This comes after he said on the “Pivot Podcast”, that he did not know who is wife was when he first matched with her. People thought this was crazy because she is the most decorated gymnast in history and very well known. He also stated that he was the catch in the relationship. YIKES!

We are wondering what 2024 bring for Hollywood and Taylor Swift haha. Listen to the video above to hear our full predictions!

Happy New Year!

Tune in every Friday on Good Day for Haley’s Hot Takes!