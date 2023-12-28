Some small businesses see boost in retail numbers even after Christmas

TRAVERSE CITY — Some small businesses in Northern Michigan got a sales boost, thanks to the holiday season.

Retailers big and small, rely heavily on sales during the holiday shopping season, and Underground Toys, located at ‘The Commons’ in Traverse City, is no different.

The toy store opened its doors about a month ago right before the Christmas shopping season started.

Advertisement

Co-owner of Underground Toys, Caitlin Bowden, said they’ve seen plenty of foot traffic during and even after the holiday sales.

And with many parents off work this week, the gloomy weather and kids with extra spending money from Christmas, the holiday sales continue to thrive.

“They’re just looking for something to do, especially when it’s raining out. So, this is the perfect place to come. You know, go to all the shops, go to the restaurants. So, yeah, this week has been really nice because people are still enjoying themselves, are kind of in the holiday spirit there,” said Bowden.

Bowden said some advantages to shopping locally at their store is kids have the ability to look and touch the toys in a less overwhelming setting and it’s a more fun shopping experience than buying online.