Recker Motor Sports, Central Motor Sports in Mount Pleasant merging together

MOUNT PLEASANT — Two powerhouse motor sports companies in Mount Pleasant have announced they are merging together to bring your favorite brands under one roof.

Recker Motor Sports and Central Motor Sports will be merging together under the name Central Motor Soports. They will be operating out of the Central Motor Sport location in Mount Pleasant. Brands such as Polaris, Kawasaki, and KTM will now be available at Central Motor Sports.

“The heritage and the history of these two power sports stores with families that have owned before us is very important. Community involvement, obviously, and what we were really shooting for is to create a power sports superstore in mid-Michigan and here next week that’s all going to be a reality,” Kyle Heller from Central Motor Sports said.

They are set to open on Jan. 4 and will have an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Jan. 8.