Parallel 45 Theatre Company announces their closure after 13 years

TRAVERSE CITY — A professional theatre company based out of Traverse City is announcing the final curtain call for its business and the reason behind it isn’t connected to ticket sales.

Parallel 45 Theatre company has been in business since 2010. However, they’ve been on pause since the beginning of the year.

Board President and co-founder Erin Whiting-Anderson said the decision to close their doors permanently was difficult but because of a trend that’s happening nationwide to arts organizations, they had no choice.

“It’s been a big part of a lot of people’s lives since 2010. And we were sort of on a trajectory of growth and really thriving. Prior to the pandemic. We had opened a new venue and started a new summer festival model in 2019. And then, as we know, the world sort of ground to a halt in 2020,” said Anderson-Whiting.

The professional theatre company says it was a hard decision, especially because they made it through the difficult days of the pandemic.

Parallel 45 Theatre Company said they not only bounced back-but the numbers of people coming to their shows was up in 2022 from 2021.

“We were so thankful, thanks to our supporters and our very generous donors and the artists we work with, we were able to come back in ‘21 and ‘22 and audiences returned with us,” said Anderson-Whiting.

The arts organization said now it’s seeing the same trend that’s happening to arts organizations nationwide. While audiences have returned to the arts post-pandemic, philanthropy has not.

The donated revenue that theaters rely on is down across the board about 35%. And that is compared to 2019 levels. And it’s really had a devastating effect on the theater industry,” said Anderson-Whiting.

The theatre said philanthropy pays for a good portion of their operating costs. Without it, the company can’t offer shows at reasonable prices.

“Ticket prices have never paid for the cost of the performing arts. The best you can hope for is about 41% of your budget from ticket sales, and the rest comes from philanthropy,” said Anderson-Whiting.

Parallel 45 said it’s expensive running a professional theatre company and bringing in artists and other industry people from all over the country and world, costing about $800,000 annually.

“What I always say is think of it like an iceberg. The people you see on stage are the little tip that sticks out of the water and the lion’s share of what it takes to put on a production you never see. It’s the big part underneath the surface,” said Anderson-Whiting.

Anderson-Whiting said she hopes someday, another company will be able to step up since there is no other business in the region like them.

She also hopes that philanthropy for the arts will increase in the future because without it, less people will have access to the arts.

“Philanthropy is what democratizes the arts and makes it possible for people to pay $28 instead of $528. So, it’s really key and critical,” said Anderson-Whiting.

The board president said she’s also grateful for the 13 years that the theatre company did have, thanks to the generous contributions of the community.

“People gave and gave and gave, and it’s just a tough time for the arts overall right now. I do feel very, very grateful that we were able to do it to have 13 years of season because it was something that when we first started, we didn’t think was possible, " said Anderson-Whiting.