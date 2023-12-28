Nobo Mrkt in Traverse City launching weekend brunches for the new year

TRAVERSE CITY — Nobo Mrkt in Traverse City, which recently opened in September, is looking to ramp up their service for the start of the new year.

They are happy to launch their weekend brunch starting Dec. 30-31. This brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where you will find a farm to table mix of brunch classics and unique specials from the Nobo Mrkt kitchen.

This is just the first step in expanding their menu.

““It’s just been a cafe and kind of like a deli for now. So, we’ve just had soup, salads and sandwiches. They’ve been really, really good, been doing everything we possibly can. But it’s always been under the premise that more is coming and now more is finally here and we can continue to roll out and get closer to what the original that original vision was,” Chef James Thomas from Nobo Mrkt said.

They want to remind people that they are located on the first floor of the Common Grounds building on Eighth Street.