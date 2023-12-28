Co-creator of ‘Blue’s Clues’ helps us to bring childlike wonder back into our lives

Co-creator of ‘Blue Clues’ helps us to bring childlike wonder back into our lives

Angela Santomero has had a storied career creating shows that help children develop. Some of her creations are the PBS hits “Daniel tiger’s Neighborhood”, “Super Why!”, “Creative Galaxy”, “Wishenproof”, and of course the incredibly successful “Blue’s Clues.”

Backed by a master’s degree in child development al psychology and instructional technology & media, Angela has utilized the essential clues for healthy child development to create engaging children’s shows.

Angela Santomero (Marilyn Baley)

The lessons Angela has learned over her two decade career creating kid’s TV led her to ask some serious questions as to why adults lose the magic and wonder we experience as children. To help all of us reconnect with our “inner child” Angela has compiled these lessons into a new book “Life Clues: Unlocking the Lessons to an Exceptional Life” and sits down with us to discuss her career and the passion that led to her latest project.

Featuring 20 insights that are both sensible and inspirational, Angela opens her playbook so that we too can create the life tat we were meant to live.

Lifes Clues

For more information on “Life Clues” and Angela’s career in helping children and adults alike to grow, visit her website Angela’s Clues.