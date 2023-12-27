Wellness Wednesday: Skin care at Kindly Beauty Lounge

This week for Wellness Wednesday, our Lifestyle Reporter Rachel Rademacher takes us downtown Traverse City to Kindly Beauty Lounge to learn about all things skin care.

Rachel chats with owner, Maisyn Boyd about the importance of taking care of your skin, how your skin impacts your overall wellness, and how to begin a skin care routine.

Anything that you put onto your skin is absorbed into the rest of your body so it’s important to choose the right products and discover a good routine. Boyd is a licensed esthetician who specializes in customized facials, dermaplaning, brow services and much more.