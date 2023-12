Jack & The Bear BBQ will be launching a new menu on January 10th.

The local Big Rapids restaurant will be offering breakfast and lunch items throughout the week with many options to try their barbecue.

Jack & The Bear BBQ makes all of their tasty sauces from scratch that has people from all over visiting to give them a try!

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are at Jack & The Bear hearing all about it.