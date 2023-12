Robin Schroeder was an active, health-conscious athlete who ran countless miles a day, never smoked and rarely drank. Then she was diagnosed with a rare cancer, a prognosis that would be enough to crush most anyone’s spirit.

Through her faith and by harnessing her own mental ability, she healed her body and saved her life. This week’s episode of MI Healthy Mind focuses on Robin’s amazing journey.

MI Healthy Mind airs every Sunday at 7 a.m. on Local Fox 32.