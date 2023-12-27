Mason County Sheriff’s office looking for people responsible for stolen traffic signs

MASON COUNTY — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of several traffic signs that were stolen during the start of the Christmas holiday, and they are asking for your help in finding the people responsible.

The signs were taken from Victory and Amber Townships in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 22.

Some of the locations the signs were taken from include the intersections of Stiles and Johnson, Conrad and Stiles, Fisher and Victory Corners, Stiles and First, and Conrad and Victory Corners.

Sheriff Kim Cole said close to a dozen traffic signs were stolen, including stop signs, stop ahead signs, passing and no passing zone signs and railroad signs.

The sheriff said luckily no one was injured because of the thefts but they are taking it very seriously.

“You got people traveling to our area that don’t know the roads. You know, the local person may realize that there should be a stop sign at that intersection because they drive through it every day. But during the holiday season, when you have people coming home to visit family, they don’t know they’ll stop signs that are missing,” said Cole.

The sheriff said it took some work to take the signs down.

“They were taking the bolts straight out of the posts and taking the sign. It wasn’t like they were knocking them over. They were taking the time to manipulate the nuts and bolts and take the signs all together,” said Cole.

It may seem harmless enough to steal signs, but Cole said it could have dire consequences.

“One of our most deadly crashes ever to occur in Mason County killed eight people in the late 1960s. And it was because the stop sign had been stolen on a back country road,” said Cole.

The sheriff said they believe the people responsible may have access to a truck.

“We suspect it was a pickup truck and we suspect they backed up to the signs and actually stood in the back of the truck to be able to remove the nuts and bolts,” said Cole.

The sheriff’s office is looking further into finding those individuals.

“We’ve been canvasing a couple of areas at the intersections where the stop signs were taken from, hoping that maybe a resident captured something on a security camera or a ring doorbell,” said Cole.

Cole said they are hoping the public can help them crack this case.

“If you are in those areas where the signs were taken and you had security cameras in place or a ring doorbell or something, f you could just take a look at that video and if you see something late at night,” said Cole.

The county road commission has already replaced the signs to the tune of $1,500 this time around but it’s not the only occurrence where they’ve had to replace signs recently.

Just one week prior to these thefts, 15 traffic signs were vandalized on Sugar Grove Road between US-31 and Stiles Road in Victory Township in the same area where the thefts occurred.

“They were spray painted over. So, you couldn’t read what the sign was intended to get across to the motoring public,” said Cole.

Cole said although no one was injured this time around, taking signs is no joke.

“We don’t want to see someone lose their life in a car wreck that was totally avoidable because somebody chose to steal a stop sign or a railroad crossing sign. They’re there for a reason. And we need to remember that,” said Cole.

The sheriff said they have no idea who took the signs-if it was teens doing a prank or an adult with something more nefarious in mind but no matter the intent, it’s very dangerous to the public.

If you have any information, please contact the Mason County Sheriff’s office.