Manton Cross County team helps assemble picnic tables for Veterans Serving Veterans

CADILLAC — The Veterans Serving Veterans Park in Cadillac had some helping hands out on the property Wednesday.

The Manton Cross Country team stopped by to help assemble some of the picnic tables the Veterans Serving Veterans are putting together to memorialize the sacrifices of our local heroes. The team has been very active in helping the organization put the tables together over the last year.

“It feels nice. Like it’s I’m doing something good for the community and, like, volunteering is really great, too, so it’s pretty good. And I get my volunteer hours for my school, so that’s good,” Madison Morris, a senior at Manton High School, said.

The team helped complete eight tables in the four hours they were on site.



