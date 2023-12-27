Ludington Police ready for New Year’s Eve Ball Drop

LUDINGTON — The New Year’s Eve ball drop in Ludington will be a night packed full of people celebrating and police say they’re ready for it.

Ludington Police plan to ramp up patrols for the huge party that will bring thousands to downtown Ludington for the popular end of the year bash.

Sgt. Mike Haveman said they will have 15 additional officers that will be working along with the Mason County reserves to help clear the area, set up a safety zone for the fireworks and also the area where the ball will drop at midnight.

Advertisement

Haveman said the annual event has been going on for about 15 years with very few issues.

“There’s just a large crowd without a lot of people coming in. So, we take the necessary safety precautions. The streets are blocked off and we put vehicles at the streets so your cars can’t go through the barricades and drive through the people. So, we take every safety precaution that we can, and we can think of to make the event as safe as we can for everybody involved,” said Haveman.

Police said some taxi services, towing companies and the Ludington Mass Transit will be providing rides for free to make sure people have a safe and happy celebration.

For more information on who’s providing free rides or more info, about the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop, please click here.