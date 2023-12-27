This past year was filled with amazing moments, terrible tragedies and everything in between. To mark the end of 2023, we decided to take a look back at not just the top 10 worst or best moments, but the moments that mattered to residents of Northern Michigan. Our goal at 9&10 News is to inform, educate and entertain, and these moments did one (or more) of those things.

Without further ado, here are the 10 Lifestyle Stories That Mattered in 2023.

(Note: Click the blue headline to see more about the story.)

What made this giant wall hidden in the woods of Michigan?

This story about a mysterious wall in the woods was one of our most-viewed stories of the year. It’s weird, it’s cool, it’s Northern Michigan in a nutshell!

Local teens opening for Five for Fighting at Interlochen Arts Festival

We talked with local teenagers who got the chance of a lifetime when they opened for the legendary Five For Fighting.

Un-bee-lievable! 7-year-old beekeeper from Northern Michigan knows everything about honeybees

It’s not often you run into a beekeeper who also happens to be only 7 years old, and we profiled this amazing girl who’s helping Michigan bees thrive.

Did you know you can surf on the Great Lakes?

You don’t have to go to the ocean to catch some great waves, and we talked to some pros about surfing the Great Lakes. (And we recently talked to Surfing Santa as well!)

Furry fun at Beulah’s 5th annual Second Largest Gathering of Golden Retrievers in the U.S.

So. Many. Adorable. Dogs. What a fun event! And we brought you the wonderful footage of the gathering.

Drew Hale performs on “Good Day” before heading to the Grand Ol’ Opry

This was a real treat. The one and only Hale regaled our listeners with a special song on air after talking with Eric and Rachel.

Braulis visits Santa and finds out Eric is on the Nice list and Crazy Bill is on the Naughty list

This interview with Santa Clause was one of our most fun segments of the year.

Kid authors release new “Scary Stories”

When these two kid sisters from Northern Michigan put their heads together to write some spooky tales, the results are amazing.

Our chat with bestselling author Mitch Albom

The great Mitch Albom talked with “Good Day” about his classic book “Tuesdays with Morrie” and his new book, “The Little Liar.”

Chef Sherry shows us how to make pizza outdoors

If you thought you knew everything about making pizza, wait until you see what Chef Sherry has to show you!

And one bonus story because it was so cute!

Visit the alpacas at Cotton Creek Farms

Some cute alpacas visited 9&10, and we decided to keep the interview outside. :)







