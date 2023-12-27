Lewis Adventure Farm and Zoo collecting real Christmas trees for the animals

OCEANA COUNTY — As the spirit of Christmas starts to wrap up for 2023, you may be thinking about taking down your decorations.

And for the ones that can’t be stored away from next year, like your Christmas tree, you may be wondering what you should do with it or where you can take it to get rid of it.

Luckily, Lewis Adventure Farm and Zoo in New Era will gladly take them off your hands, and all you need to do is drop the tree off at the designated area.

They will use the Christmas trees to help with the animals that stay on site all year long. And since they’re for the animals, they do ask that you make sure you are dropping off completely real trees, meaning they can’t have any green or fire resistant sprays on them.

“People dropping their trees off is really beneficial. It’s really nice to reward the animals, give them some something to interact with. It’s good for them nutritionally and it’s ah, it’s a really good thing for the community. You can recycle your trees at Louis Farms and help our animals out,” Rob Recknagel, the marketing and advertising director for Lewis Adventure Farm and Zoo, said.

The farm said they will be accepting trees until Jan. 5 and hope to collect around 100 trees for the animals.