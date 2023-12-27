Chill Out for Winter Safety program partnering with Munson Healthcare for helmet safety clinics

CADILLAC — Getting outdoors and getting in on some winter time fun is a way of life for people who live in Northern Michigan. But while you’re out enjoying everything mother nature has to offer, it’s important to keep safety in mind, especially for the kids.

Chill Out for Winter Safety is a program that partners with Munson Healthcare and offers helmet safety clinics. These clinics will be heled at different schools and ski resorts in the region to teach kids about how to stay safe while having fun outdoors and the importance of wearing a helmet.

They also teach life-saving winter safety tips and go over valuable information about choosing the right helmet with the proper fit.

“Prevention is really hard to measure because, keeping you out of the hospital is my goal. But I have to say since we’ve started, since we implemented chill out into the schools in our region, the head traumas in children have gone down every winter since we’ve started doing this program. So can I say that’s because of chill out for winter safety? Not necessarily, but maybe,” Tammie Budrow, the co-founder of Chill Out for Winter Safety, said.

According to Munson, a child dies from an unintentional injury every 30 seconds. The program will give out more than 500 free helmets this year.

For more information about the clinics and where they will be happening, click here.




