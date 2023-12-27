3 DIY crafts to make an ‘epic’ New Year’s Eve celebration

For this episode of “The Effortless Girl” with Do-It-Yourself crafter Julie Loven, we’re repurposing holiday decor, delivery boxes and around the house items for an epic New Year’s Eve celebration.

With just a cardboard box, some tinsel garland and tape you can make giant 2024 numbers!

Or with a couple headbands, tinsel garland, paper straws, adhesive rhinestones and cone shaped party hats you can make your own New Year’s Eve party hats and headbands. And this craft can easily be set up as a DIY bar for guests or kids to make their own.

And lastly, you can make your own embellished dollar store drinkware with a few plastic cups or champagne glasses, paper straws, garland/tinsel and a gold marker.

For a full material list and breakdown, more D-I-Y crafts, or maybe some inspiration for your next holiday party visit The Effortless Girl website.