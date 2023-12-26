‘Project Feed the Kids’ helps feed students over Christmas break

TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City restaurant is helping feed people in need over the Christmas break.

J&S Hamburg on South Airport Road launched the non-profit “Project Feed the Kids” during the pandemic to help feed students on weekends.

But during the holidays, the program ramps up, providing food every day of the week.

Restaurant owner Tiffany McQueer said they pick up food donations from Costco and Sam’s Club and bring them to the restaurant for families to receive.

On Tuesday, they received more than 4,000 pounds of food and it was gone, within a matter of hours.

“Our program is 100% non-judgmental, no questions asked. There’s a lot of kids out of school, you know, because there’s no school right now. So there’s more of a need because they’re not being offered school lunches,” said McQueer.

They are out of food for this Tuesday but say they get donations every day during Christmas break. The food is available to anyone in need.

For more information on pickup times, because they can vary depending on when food is delivered, please click here.