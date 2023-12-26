Northern Michigan couple receives early Christmas gift after baby comes unexpectedly Christmas Eve

CADILLAC — A Northern Michigan family got a pretty cool surprise over the Christmas holiday after their baby who wasn’t expected until the end of the year decided to make an early appearance just in time for Christmas.

The baby was born Christmas Eve at Munson Healthcare Cadillac hospital. The parents said they are more than excited and are loving every moment they have with their new bundle of joy.

New mom Jordan Heimke said that day was very emotional. Before giving birth, she was excited and scared but afterward it was nothing but pure joy and awe.

“I cried so hard. I had tears running down my face. I mean, part of that probably could have been from the pain, but I. I knew I was crying because she was here,” said Heimke.

Heimke said they went to the hospital the night before Christmas Eve when contractions got strong.

“I think it was like there were about four contractions, about 45 seconds, lasting 2 minutes apart. And he was like, ‘well, I think we should go,” said Heimke.

Heimke said she didn’t really want to go. She didn’t feel like she was going to give birth anytime soon but her partner, Zack Sherman convinced her.

“I went in and they’re like, ‘Well, you’re close, but you’re not quite close enough left,” said Sherman.

They returned the next day and this time they stayed. Eighteen hours later, Fauna Rae Sherman, arrived at 6:03 p.m. Christmas Eve, weighing in at 8 pounds, 6 ounces and 21 inches long. She said it was love at first sight.

“Absolutely beautiful. I didn’t even want them to, like, move her in my arms. I’m like, ‘Just leave her. They’ll just wipe her in my arms and leave her there,” said Heimke.

Heimke said it’ll be a Christmas they will always remember, especially because the baby wasn’t due until the 30th.

“Everyone was really hoping for a Christmas baby. And we’re like, you know, hopefully a little closer to New Year’s,” she said.

She said it’s a Christmas miracle.

“I’ve been told since I was a kid, probably about 18, that I was never going to be able to have kids. So, it’s a miracle to me,” said Heimke.

Sherman said he felt it was an early Christmas gift and he’s relieved she wasn’t born on Christmas day.

“I was glad she wasn’t a Christmas baby, because I feel like that just wouldn’t be fun for anybody, you know, having to share birthdays. Two days of presents will be better than just one,” said Sherman.

Sherman said he’s adjusting nicely to fatherhood already.

“I’ve already changed three diapers. I’m doing good,” said Sherman.

The couple said the hospital was also excited at the new arrival and plenty of nurses stopped by to congratulate them, even helping set up for some nice festive baby photos.

“One of the nurses got a whole area set up for pictures for her. And between me and the hospital staff, we got probably about two dozen pictures all around the fig tree. And then the present,” said Sherman.

The family was discharged from the hospital Tuesday afternoon so they could go home and start their new life as a family.