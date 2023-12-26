Missaukee Area Chamber of Commerce looking for craft vendors for Winterfest 2024 in Lake City

LAKE CITY — A fun and exciting weekend is coming to Lake City as the Missaukee Area Chamber of Commerce is putting on Winterfest 2024.

It’s their third annual event and it will be taking place Feb. 2-4. They are looking for craft vendors to take part in the craft show portion of the event which is happening on Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the American Legion in Lake City.

They have multiple 10 by 10 spaces available, as well as a couple 15 by 15 spaces for artists to set up.

“We don’t have a lot of craft shows during the winter, so it’s a good opportunity for vendors to show their product after Christmas and before the summer happens. just get their name and product out there in the community,” Dawn Hatcher from the Missaukee Area Chamber of Commerce said.

They’re taking applications until Jan. 15. If you would like to apply then call the office at 231-839-4969 or email info@missaukeechamber.com