Man charged for possession of a concealed firearm without a permit

CADILLAC — Over the weekend, a trooper from the Michigan State Police stopped a car on N. 29 1/2/ Road near E. County Line Road in Greenwood Township.

Troopers say the driver, Michael Perry Ronan, had a loaded revolver on the front passenger seat. He did not have a permit to carry a concealed pistol.

The .38 caliber handgun was taken into MSP’s custody. They say Ronan is not a first time offender.

He was arraigned last week in the 84th District Court in Wexford County on one count carrying a concealed weapon. He’s scheduled back in court on Jan. 3.