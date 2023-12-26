Excellence in Education: Annette Hobrecht with the Keith Bovenschen School

This week’s Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education winner is Annette Hobrecht with the Keith Bovenschen School.

The thing that impresses me the most about Annette is her ability to design and run support groups. She uses an “ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” approach.

Q. Fast forward 10 years from now. You run into a former student. What do you hope that they say about their experience with you?

A. First of all, most of our kids are nonverbal, but there isn’t a week that goes by where someone hasn’t reached out and said, “You probably don’t know this, but when we were going through that time, what you said really mattered.” As long as you’re motivated to by doing the right thing, you’re going to be OK.

Annette from Keith Bovenschen School receives a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

