Cops & Doughnuts starting to take orders for their Paczki

CLARE COUNTY — Cops & Doughnuts is now taking orders for their famous Paczki for Fat Tuesday.

They will have all their normal flavors available to order, and the orders will be shipping out Jan. 16 through Feb. 8 every Tuesday and Thursday. They’ll be shipping 300 boxes per shipping day, so be sure to get your orders in early.

“It is a traditional Polish Paczki recipe out of Hamtramck. So, we’ve continued on with that. It’s been very successful with us. It’s just a great product and people love them, and we get orders from all over the United States. I think we’re probably at least ten years running that we shipped to all 50 states in this little four-week period that we ship,” Bubba and Ryno from Cops & Doughnuts said.

Their Paczki weigh approximately half a pound and a limited number will be available in all store fronts starting Jan. 16 as well.