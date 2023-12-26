Caberfae Peaks changing operating hours due to weather conditions

CADILLAC — The wet, warm weather has many ski and snowboard hills around Northern Michigan facing some unique set of challenges for this time of year.

Due to the weather conditions, Caberfae Peaks announced that they are changing their operating hours. Now, they will be open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. seven days a week. They said they have lost nearly half of their snowpack due to the weather, but are still making the most out of what they have.

“People are still coming and the people that are coming in are happy and they’re still there. Appreciate what we have. They know it’s not perfect, but it’s skiing and something to do. So, it’s still outside. It’s still good. It’s just, you know, it’s going to take some snowmaking, some cold weather and some snowmaking and maybe a little help from Mother Nature to get it where we want it to be,” Tim Meyer, the mountain operations manager at Caberfae Peaks, said.

They said they will be making snow every chance they get to try and get back to normal operations.