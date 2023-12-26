AG Dana Nessel: More than one million people affected by cybersecurity breach at HealthEC, Corewell Health

Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that more than one million people in Michigan have been affected by a cybersecurity breach at HealthEC, LLC.

HealthEC is a population health management platform that works with Corewell Health in southeast Michigan to “identify high-risk patients, close gaps in care and recognize barriers to optimal care.”

Nessel said that notice letters were mailed to people impacted by this breach on Dec. 22. She also said that not everyone will have the same impacted data, the impacted data can include the following:

Name

Address

Date of birth

Social Security number

Medical record number

Medical information that includes:

Diagnosis



Diagnosis code



Mental/physical condition



Prescription information



Provider’s name

Health insurance information that includes:

Beneficiary number



Subscriber number



Medicaid and/or Medicare identification number



Billing and claims information

HealthEC is offering 12 months of credit monitoring and identity protection services through TransUnion, and they will be mailing the information on how to enroll directly to the potentially impacted patients.

For more information, you can call 1-833-466-9216.

Nessel said that a smaller number of people were also impacted through Beaumont ACO, who has a separate contract with HealthEC. She said that two separate patient notices will be going out, and that impacted people my receive two letters. Corewell Health said that the impacted data is the same for Beaumont ACO.



