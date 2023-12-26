AG Dana Nessel: More than one million people affected by cybersecurity breach at HealthEC, Corewell Health

Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that more than one million people in Michigan have been affected by a cybersecurity breach at HealthEC, LLC.
HealthEC is a population health management platform that works with Corewell Health in southeast Michigan to “identify high-risk patients, close gaps in care and recognize barriers to optimal care.”
Nessel said that notice letters were mailed to people impacted by this breach on Dec. 22. She also said that not everyone will have the same impacted data, the impacted data can include the following:
- Name
- Address
- Date of birth
- Social Security number
- Medical record number
- Medical information that includes:
- Diagnosis
- Diagnosis code
- Mental/physical condition
- Prescription information
- Provider’s name
- Health insurance information that includes:
- Beneficiary number
- Subscriber number
- Medicaid and/or Medicare identification number
- Billing and claims information
HealthEC is offering 12 months of credit monitoring and identity protection services through TransUnion, and they will be mailing the information on how to enroll directly to the potentially impacted patients.
For more information, you can call 1-833-466-9216.
Nessel said that a smaller number of people were also impacted through Beaumont ACO, who has a separate contract with HealthEC. She said that two separate patient notices will be going out, and that impacted people my receive two letters. Corewell Health said that the impacted data is the same for Beaumont ACO.