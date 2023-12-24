Make-A-Wish kids share cheer, fun and wisdom through 24/7 holiday hotline

From now until Dec. 31, you can experience a little joy in the middle of your day by dialing the Make-A-Wish Holiday Wish Line.

The holidays are a time of joy and celebration, but they can also bring stress and anxiety. If you’re in need of a little holiday cheer, dial 480-914-9474.

You’ll hear pre-recorded messages from six wish kids – Jasper, Ava, Fernie, Annabelle, Holin, and Brantley – who want to add a little cheer to the holiday season by sharing some of their favorite pick-me-ups.

The Holiday Wish Line was created to give people hope and strength when needed most – something wish kids know well as they’ve experienced the powerful impact of a wish in the midst of battling a critical illness.

To learn more about the voices featured in the hotline and the power of a wish, visit wish.org/wishline.