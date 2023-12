Our show schedule will be a little different for Christmas and New Year’s Day. Take a look:

Dec. 25 – You can catch our 6 p.m. or 11 p.m. news, no other news shows will air

Dec. 27 – No 10 p.m. show due to sports

Jan. 1 – No Michigan This Morning, all other news shows will air as usual

And of course, you can always watch and read news stories on our website!