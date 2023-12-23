One Northern Michigan man is dedicated to providing outdoor recreation opportunities for wounded veterans

One Michigan man is dedicated to providing outdoor recreation opportunities for wounded veterans and individuals with health changes.

Tom Jones served in the 101st Airborne Division, field artillery. Jones joined right after the September 11th attacks, saying that it was his calling.

But Jones service didn’t end there, he is still working to provide accessibility for people all over Michigan.

Jones is the President and Founder of Operation Freedom Outdoors, which expands accessibility for disabled veterans and civilians with health challenges. He has been working all over Michigan to provide accessibility for hunters and anglers.

While he is working on a lot of things, behind the scenes, there is one big event coming up.

On February 10th, Jones will be hosting a Michigan Iced Over event.

The ice fishing tournament will bring together 50 teams to drop their lines into Otsego Lake for a chance to win some big prizes.

This event includes many prizes and a chance to warm up with fellow anglers and veterans like!

There will be more info coming out soon, but for now you can find more information here.









