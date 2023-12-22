Where’s Santa? Track his epic world trip this Christmas with NORAD

This year marks the 68th year for the NORAD Tracks Santa program where the organization monitors the globe-trotting flight of Santa Claus world-wide as he delivers presents to all children. The website for NORAD Tracks Santa also includes an interactive Santa’s Village where visitors can play games, learn about the history of the program, and even a movie theater where you can watch videos about Santa and NORAD.

The NORAD Tracks Santa program got started when a young lady who was trying to reach a Santa Claus call-in line instead, dialed an unlisted number for the military. The person on the other end took the opportunity to play along and make the girl’s Santa dreams come true and they rest, as they say, is history.

To track Santa’s progress this holiday season visit the NORAD Tracks Santa website.