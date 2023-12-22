Traverse City Salvation Army hosts community meal for the holiday

TRAVERSE CITY — A non-profit in Traverse City made sure those in need got a hot meal in time for the holiday.

The Salvation Army held their community meal Friday serving up homestyle cooking to underserved members of the community.

These meals are made possible by community donations, and especially their Red Kettle Campaign.

The Salvation Army said that everyone who comes in is family, and it’s important to stick together during the holidays.

“We all hit a rough patch at times, and this is what’s so wonderful: so many times we get volunteers that come and help or people that donated the kettle that have been served themselves in the past. I would say to anyone, please come and join us at the dinner at the other services that we provide, because together we’re better,” Greg Irwin, the Salvation Army of Traverse City envoy, said.

The Red Kettle Campaign is happening until Saturday night at 7 p.m. if you would like to donate.