Redrawn legislative districts likely won’t impact Northern Michigan - for now

A court ruling forcing 13 Detroit-area legislative districts to be redrawn may not have significant impact on Northern Michigan politics.

A three-judge panel reached the ruling Thursday night, finding the map was illegally influenced by race. The case brought by Black current and former lawmakers who argued that the districts dilute the voting power of Blac residents.

Nearly 80% of Detroit residents are Black, but the Black voting age population in the Detroit-area districts mostly ranges from 35% to 45%, the panel said. One is 19%.

Advertisement

Experts had repeatedly told a state redistricting commission in 2021 that certain percentages were necessary to comply with federal law. The panel, however, disagreed.

“That proposition is without support” in precedents set by the U.S. Supreme Court, the panel of federal judges said.

“The record here shows overwhelmingly — indeed, inescapably — that the commission drew the boundaries of plaintiffs’ districts predominantly on the basis of race. We hold that those districts were drawn in violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution,” Judge Raymond Kethledge wrote.

The court ordered the 13 districts in question — seven in the House and six in the Senate — to be redrawn. The parties must return to court in early January to discuss how to come up with a new map.

Advertisement

Steve Liedel, an attorney specializing in government policy and practice with Dykema, said it was currently unclear the impact this ruling will have on the rest of the state.

“Can you draw those districts without affecting other districts? I think arguably, yes,” he said. “The court could have ordered broader relief.”

Liedel, who has not been involved with the Commission’s work or related litigation, said it’s likely that the Commission would make an attempt to redraw the required districts without altering other areas.

But Liedel said the Commission or a court could determine additional districts must be redrawn to bring the 13 unconstitutional districts into compliance.

Advertisement

“Then you could have a cascading effect that would radiate out from the metro Detroit area,” he said. “And it could affect districts in other parts of the state, up to an including the whole state.”

Liedel also said he didn’t anticipate the ruling to impact two April special elections that will determine the makeup of the House through 2024.

“At this point, there’s nothing in the court decision that affects the two special elections,” he said. “The Federal Court panel has enjoined the Secretary of State from conducting elections in the seven specific House districts, and none of those are the two special election districts — so the court’s order doesn’t directly affect those districts.”

The elections are being held to pick replacements for Kevin Coleman and Lori Stone, two former Democratic House members who won elections to become lead Westland and Warren respectively. The race is essentially already underway since the candidate filing deadline was in late November, Liedel said.

Advertisement

The two former representatives were elected with comfortable majorities in 2022 — Coleman won his race in with 63% of the vote, while Stone won her election with 67% of the vote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.