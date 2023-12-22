Owner of TC Queen Bees hosting benefit concert for Serving Up Love at The Pub in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY — Carley Marie, owner of TC Queen Bees, a food truck based out of Traverse City, organized a benefit concert Friday night that featured an acoustic guitar musician from the area, Jeffrey Lynn.

Marie said Lynn is well known locally.

Lynn will be performing at The Pub in Traverse City from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday night, raising money for the group Serving Up Love which is run through the Traverse City Nazarene Church.

Lynn will also be performing Saturday at Faith Reformed Church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., during a ‘Brunch with Santa’ event being held for people struggling with homelessness.

“There’s quite a few moms that recently got moved into shelters with their kids and they don’t have anything ready for Christmas yet. So this is going to give them a great opportunity to come and do some shopping for them. And then the other homeless people in that community can come and get free food. A lot of them are really excited to see Santa, which sounds silly, but it’s something fun for them to do,” said Marie.

In addition to the stores where people can get free gifts for their kiddos, there will also be blankets, hand warmers, sleeping bags, hats, and gloves to keep people warm out in the cold weather.