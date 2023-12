Sabores y Colores has taken over The Little Fleet for the month of December.

A visit to The Little Fleet will give you authentic Mexican food made from scratch with fresh ingredients.

Some items you can look forward to on Sabores y Colores’ menu are tacos, flautas, burritos, nachos, and more.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are at The Little Fleet getting a taste of Sabores y Colores.

On The Road: Sabores y Colores Takeover-6:45

On The Road: Sabores y Colores Takeover-7:15