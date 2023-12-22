Ferris State University student brings unexpected guest to graduation ceremony

BIG RAPIDS — A Ferris State University student brought an unexpected guest to her graduation ceremony, to the delight of the university and others who were at the memorable event.

The college student smuggled her newborn baby into commencement, making her baby the youngest person to take part in graduation in the university’s history.

Grace Szymchack was set to receive her degree for early childhood education Dec. 15 and was scheduled for a C-section with her second child, Annabelle, the Monday after but the baby had other plans and came early on Dec. 6.

Advertisement

“I tucked her in her little carrier thing that, like, squeezes her to me, and then I put my gown over us and zipped her up with her inside of it with me,” said Szymchack.

She said she didn’t want to be apart from her newborn, Annabelle.

“I just wasn’t ready to, like, let her go for that long yet. And I know like, sicknesses are going around right now, so we just felt like it’d be best that she just stuck with me,” said Szymchack.

Szymchack said she didn’t let anyone know she was bringing an uninvited guest on stage with her but her fellow students were excited about Annabelle’s presence.

Advertisement

“A lot of the girls there were chatting with me and thought it was so cute that she was with me. One of them was like, ‘you should have put a little graduation cap on her,” said Szymchack.

Szymchack said university officials were shocked at first but it was a happy surprise.

“In my photo, the president is shaking everyone else’s hand but mine, you can see him going like pointing at the baby and it was all smiles,” said Szymchack.

David Murray, the associate vice president for marketing and communications at the university, said that Dr. Bill Pink’s reaction reflects how Ferris State University thinks of the students as family and they celebrate this newest addition to the Bulldog family.

Advertisement

“President Pink was very excited to see Annabel there up on stage. He was a little surprised at first. But then when he realized what was happening, he was so thrilled. I wish we had a little diploma case and a future Ferris State Bulldogs shirt of some kind,” said Murray.

Szymchack said she doesn’t regret her decision to bring her on stage to share in her memorable milestone.

“Having my girls there with me and especially having Anabelle right there with me, I think it definitely made it even more special. We plan on making a little binder so we can share it with her in the future and show her,” said Szymchack.

The university said Annabelle’s appearance will go down in Ferris State University’s record books as the youngest person to take part in commencement.

“I’m going to have to bet that Annabelle at around ten days is going to have that record and she’s going to hold on to it for a long time,” said Murray.