Skip to Main
The Four

Create weather-resistant snowmen for your outdoor winter décor

Eric Brazeal
12/22/2023 5:00 PM EST

Create weather-resistant snowmen for your outdoor winter décor

For this episode of “The Effortless Girl” with Do-It-Yourself crafter Julie Loven, we celebrate the snows and beauty of winter with upcycled snowmen that could be used as a centerpiece, entryway décor or even, with electric candlelight’s, festive torches to kick your holiday party up a notch.

With reused materials such as soup cans and some extra Christmas ribbon this craft will run you only a couple of dollars per snowman. For a full material list and breakdown, more D-I-Y crafts, or maybe some inspiration for your next holiday party visit The Effortless Girl website.

In this article:

Local Trending News

Popular