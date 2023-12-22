Create weather-resistant snowmen for your outdoor winter décor

For this episode of “The Effortless Girl” with Do-It-Yourself crafter Julie Loven, we celebrate the snows and beauty of winter with upcycled snowmen that could be used as a centerpiece, entryway décor or even, with electric candlelight’s, festive torches to kick your holiday party up a notch.

With reused materials such as soup cans and some extra Christmas ribbon this craft will run you only a couple of dollars per snowman. For a full material list and breakdown, more D-I-Y crafts, or maybe some inspiration for your next holiday party visit The Effortless Girl website.