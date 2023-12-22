CHRISTMAS QUIZ: Can you pass this holiday-themed 9&10 News Quiz?

This week’s quiz is all about Christmas! These are stories we’ve recently run about snow, presents, people helping others, and more. And we have a bonus question about Santa. Good luck, and merry Christmas!

Take the 9&10 News Christmas quiz here or fill it out below:

Find previous quizzes here!

Advertisement

LINKS TO STORIES MENTIONED IN THIS QUIZ

Poll: Help us decide Northern Michigan’s favorite Christmas movie

Christmas is right around the corner, but don’t look for a white one

If you’re looking to give this holiday season, these organizations need your help

Advertisement

Good Samaritan saves the day by shoveling people’s driveways

Roscommon Sheriff’s Department surprising drivers at traffic stops with something other than tickets

On The Road: Family recipes at Marshall’s Fudge and Chocolate Company

On The Road: Christmas specials at Tin Shed Co. in Mesick

Advertisement

On The Road: Holiday Favorites at Great Lakes Chocolate & Dessert Co.

Crafting with the Katies: Painting Christmas ceramics!

Donated toys arrive in Eastern U.P. on charity flight from downstate

If you’re worried your present won’t come in on time, shopping from small businesses can help

Advertisement



















