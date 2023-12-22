30 years of tradition found at Christmas Alley in Traverse City

For about 30 years, an alley downtown Traverse City, commonly known as “Christmas Alley,” has brought Christmas cheer to everyone who drives through.

“What it is, is our gift to the community. That’s really what it is. And just spreading a little joy,” said longtime resident, Linda Lichty.

Linda and Leon have lived on Christmas Alley since 1993 when it all began. What started out as an idea to decorate the light poles, eventually turned into a whole alley of holiday lights. And now an annual tradition for many families.

“I have kids tell me, oh, when I was little, we used to come and see the tree all the time. And so, it’s just been a wonderful community thing. Plus, we have the best neighbors, too,” said Linda.

It’s a display that brings joy to everyone who drives through, but also something that the residents of Christmas Alley look forward to year after year.

“I enjoy seeing the people I love to talk to the people and seeing the cars come through here sometimes. We could use a traffic cop here because there are so many cars,” said Leon Lichty.

Valerie and Jim moved here four years ago, and they quickly realized that this wasn’t any ordinary neighborhood.

“We moved in in the spring and before long, we had heard that, yes, you’ve moved onto Christmas Alley. Like right at the entrance of it. We didn’t feel pressure. We just felt excitement about it,” said resident, Jim Karczewski.

This is a big task that the neighbors commit to each year to make sure that all the lights are up and ready by Thanksgiving.

“I found out that it took probably by hours to put the lights up and the mural and so on, maybe 16, 20 hours, something like that,” said Jim.

A beloved tradition in Northern Michigan that will continue for many years to come.

“We love it. I mean, it’s really and it and the spirit of it goes all year long with the people on this alley. It’s amazing,” said Valerie Atkin.

“Christmas is a time of giving and loving and you got to spread that around,” Linda said.











