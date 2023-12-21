Vietnam War veteran John Lebrun presented multiple medals, including his fifth Purple Heart

TRAVERSE CITY — Congressman Jack Bergman was in Traverse City on Wednesday for a special ceremony.

Medals were presented to John Lebrun, a Vietnam War veteran who served in the Marine Corps and was sent overseas in 1968. The most notable medal presented was the Purple Heart, a medal reserved for those wounded or killed while serving.

This is Lebrun’s fifth Purple Heart, and he was joined by family and friends for this honor.

Advertisement

“I questioned for a number of years why I lived, but I know I was supposed to make it better for our troops coming home because it wasn’t very nice when I came home. If I wouldn’t have been in the Marine Corps, I wouldn’t be alive. ... I would have gave up. But I never did. And I keep trying to help other veterans. And that’s that’s my goal,” Lebrun said.

Leburn also said there’s a pride in serving that money can’t buy and if his country needed him, he’d go back tomorrow.