State police arrest Alpena woman for August crash after they said THC was found in her bloodwork

ALPENA COUNTY — On Aug. 23 at 4:46 p.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Alpena Post responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on US-23 near Sunrise Veterinary Services in Alpena Township.

The investigation revealed 19-year-old Emily Jade Weiss failed to yield to as she was leaving the parking lot of the business, troopers said. She was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram.

Weiss’ vehicle was struck by a 2000 Honda CR-V driven by a 29-year-old Alpena man traveling south on US-23, troopers said. The driver of the Honda stated he had no chance of stopping or avoid the collision.

Several people stopped to assist prior to law enforcement’s arrival. One person told troopers they saw an unknown pill on the passenger seat of the Dodge and believed Wiess to be under the influence based on her appearance and actions, troopers said.

Troopers seized the pill, which was identified as Vyvanse, a schedule 2 controlled substance, they said. Weiss did not have a prescription for Vyvanse.

After the crash, Weiss was taken to MyMichigan Medical Center in Alpena. While begin treated in the emergency room, she consented to a blood draw and release of her medical records, troopers said. No sobriety tests were administered due to her being treated in the ER.

The blood samples were sent to the MSP Crime Laboratory for analysis. The laboratory test showed no evidence of alcohol, however, the samples tested positive for THC, troopers said.

A report was submitted to the Alpena County Prosecutor’s Office, and an arrest warrant was issued on Dec. 14. Weiss was arrested on Dec. 19.

Weiss was arraigned Wednesday in the 88th District Court in Alpena County on one count of operating under the influence of a controlled substance, and one count of possession analogues.



