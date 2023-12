Marshall’s Fudge and Chocolate Company in Mackinaw City is working year-round with their tasty homemade caramel, peanut brittle, fudge, and more.

The family-owned fudge shop has been using recipes that are 100 years old that keep people coming back.

Marshall’s Fudge and Chocolate Company is able to customize any order and will be able to get last minute orders out by Christmas if ordered on December 21st.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler are visiting the fudge shop getting a look.

