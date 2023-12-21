Northern Michigan veteran gets special surprise at his niece’s pinning ceremony

GLADWIN — A Northern Michigan Vietnam veteran got to be part of a special pinning ceremony for his niece on Thursday, but as part of the ceremony, he received some special surprise recognition thanks to her

National Guard member Ashley Dykes was promoted from major to lieutenant colonel earlier this Thursday afternoon.

She was pinned at a special ceremony by her uncle Danny Walburn, a former Vietnam veteran who lives in Gladwin, at her request.

“We come from a family that’s not military. For him to be a part of this and to get to pin me and be the one that got to do it out of everybody in my life, that means a lot to me, that he was able to be a part of it,” said Dykes.

Dykes said they share a special bond being the only two living members in her family with a military background.

Walburn even influenced her decision to join the military.

“It definitely helped, bring closer to home as I understood what it was. Coming from a nonmilitary family, you don’t really know what to expect or what it’s about,” said Dykes.

She said she has brought him to military functions, had him visit her in Grayling and stayed connected by phone, talking about military matters.

“He was stationed at Fort Hood many years before me, so when I was at Fort Hood, it was really a cool thing to call home and talk to him about it and hear about his experiences at Fort Hood and then to be in similar positions and kind of share the same stories,” said Dykes.

Walburn was a sergeant in the army and served from 1969 to 1972 as a tank commander.

He said he was thrilled to be able to do the pinning ceremony.

“She called us. I said, ‘yeah’, because it is a great honor, because I’ve seen it grow up. So, it’s amazing the things she’s done in her life,” said Walburn.

Walburn has received several honors for his service and now he can add another to that list, thanks to Dykes.

Walburn got an unexpected surprise before the pinning ceremony. He was given a Michigan Vietnam veteran recognition certificate signed by Governor Whitmer and General Paul Rogers.

“It was emotional for me to be recognized as a Vietnam veteran. And I certainly appreciated it,” said Walburn.

Walburn was nominated for the award by his niece. She said it’s about time he got the recognition.

“It is something that is so well-deserved and so late, and I’m just so happy that he’s finally getting it,” said Dykes.