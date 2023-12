Michigan’s redistricted maps have been ruled unconstitutional by a federal court.

The decision comes after a group of current and former Black lawmakers sued last year, contending that the new maps diluted the voting strength of Black populations in Michigan.

The maps were finalized and took effect in 2022 and were set to last 10 years. And unlike previous maps, which were drawn by state legislators, the redistricted maps were drawn by a commission of independent citizens.